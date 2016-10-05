Will stolen classic turn up at Cruisin’ The Coast?

A classic car stolen in north Alabama is believed to have come to Biloxi for Cruisin’ The Coast.
A Mobile man has reported the black matte-colored 1996 Mustang Coupe was taken from his father’s garage in another city and was seen heading in the direction of Biloxi.
The custom car has satin stripes and is a five-speed.
Jakob Dozen said the car is irreplaceable because he and his father built it.
About 1,500 classic cars and thousands of fans were in Biloxi on Wednesday for a block party, a city spokesperson said. Cruisin’ runs through Sunday.
Biloxi Police Capt. Christopher De Back worked the block party and said he was unaware if the car had been spotted.
Anyone who sees the car is asked to call the nearest law enforcement agency.
The Biloxi Police Department can be reached at 228- 392-0641.
