Officials seize cocaine, pot, $5K in raid of Gulfport home

A raid at a man’s home netted an assortment and quantity of drugs to indicate he’s a dealer, a supplier or both, a narcotics agent said.
Koritnik Sonnol Graves, 44, of Palmer Drive, was taken into custody after a search of his home Tuesday, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
He was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, hydrocodone and Ecstasy, a club drug also known as MDMA.
The sheriff’s narcotics unit searched the home with agents from the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Sheriff’s Capt. Ryan Hearn, who leads the narcotics unit, said the search yielded more than 120 grams of cocaine, more than 50 doses of hydrocodone, 20 doses of Ecstasy, 20 grams of marijuana and more than $5,000.
Graves was booked at the county jail Tuesday night.
Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner set bond at $100,000.
