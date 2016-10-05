A five-year-old triple homicide left children without parents — or answers

The FBI has again asked the public’s help to solve a triple homicide that claimed a D’Iberville family’s lives five years ago.
Rong Chen, his wife Mei Rong Li, and her sister, Mei Jin Li, were stabbed to death in their home on Seymour Avenue on Oct. 5, 2011. The youngest of their four children, then 8, found their bodies while returning home from school, and ran to a mechanic shop for help.
Chen and Li, from China, owned and operated Chinese Happiness, a popular restaurant on Central Avenue. The family lived a couple of blocks from the restaurant.
The FBI on Wednesday said its own agents, along with other law enforcement agencies in Mississippi are still trying to solve the case.
“After five years, this family is still seeking closure,” said Donald Alway, special agent in charge of the FBI in Mississippi.
“Our agents are still actively working this case with our local and state law enforcement partners, and we will not stop until the killer in this case is brought to justice.”
The FBI featured the unsolved murders in one of its weekly pod casts in March 2015 and announced its Behavioral Analysis Unit was investigating the case. An FBI agent at the time said the case could take investigators across the country.
“We worked very hard night and day and have put a lot of man hours in on this case,” D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said.
“We are grateful the FBI is assisting us in trying to find out what happened and get some closure for the children. It’s sad, the kids growing up without their parents.”
Anyone with even a piece of information that could help is asked to call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-392-4252 or the FBI in Gulfport at 228-864-6131.
Comments