South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Oct. 3, 2016.

Michael Thompson, 39, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of controlled substance violation charges.
Dale Teachout, 42, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a probation violation for a felony malicious mischief charge.
Danny Boulton, 45, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Eileen Thomas, 38, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Herman Bigner, 40, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a charge of failure to notify as a convicted sex offender.
Howard Singleterry, 62, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a felony DUI charge.
James Spencer, 39, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a sale of a controlled substance charge.
John O’Quinn, 37, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, burglary and larceny shoplifting charges.
Megan Schmidt, 34, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on possession of methamphetamine, possession of morphine, probation violation and possession of paraphernalia charges.
Richard Powell, 32, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Tommy Boulton, 29, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a charge of uttering forgery.
Wendy Walker, 51, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance.
Austin Green, 21, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on charges of burglary, credit card fraud, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Amber Vereen, 33, was arrested Oct. 3, 2016, on a charge of uttering forgery.
