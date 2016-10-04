Hancock deputy: ‘It looked like a drug-induced rage’

He got into three different fights. He kicked out a rear window of a patrol car on his way to jail. And when he arrived, he made threats to all the deputies he could see, according to Hancock County authorities and the report they filed.
He even made a side trip to Hancock Medical Center to have a cut on his head attended to, but as soon as he got back to the jail, he started acting up again, a sheriff’s spokesperson said, reading from the report.
Harley Moore, 20, was arrested late Sunday night by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on charges of felony malicious mischief and felony retaliation against a public servant, in this case, a deputy. He was charged with simple assault on a police officer, resisting or obstructing an arrest, public intoxication and public profanity.
One deputy said what he saw during the arrest “appeared to be a crystal meth-induced rage.”
It started when deputies were dispatched to 7th Avenue in Pearlington about 8 p.m. Sunday because of a verbal argument involving Moore and a woman. It was 11 p.m. before Moore was booked and it was all over.
According to the report, at the scene, Moore shattered the rear passenger window on one car, the front passenger window of another car and had a injury to his forehead, but refused treatment.
He was yelling “extreme profanity at all personnel,” the report said and “making deadly threats to all the deputies.”
“As a deputy was in the process of transporting him to the jail, he kicked out the rear glass window of the patrol,” the spokesperson said. “At the jail, he made threats to all the deputies there.”
He was still in jail on Monday.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
Comments