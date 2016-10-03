South Mississippi felony mugshots for week ending Oct. 2, 2016

Joshua Nicklas, 25, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and paraphrenalia.
Tiante Sharneka Sip, 22, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on an NCIC hit.
Howard Hawkins, 56, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on probation violation and burglary by breaking an inner door of a dwelling after being lawfully in the house.
Jason Michel, 20, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, on a charge of attempt to commit an offense and a misdemeanor simple assault by physical menace to create fear.
Harley Moore, 20, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on felony charges of malicious mischief and retaliation against a public servant and other charges including profanity in a public place, simple assault on a public servant and resisting or obstructing arrest.
David Wayne June, 46, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Gautier Police Department on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Christina Metcalf, 31, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphrenalia.
Brandon Burchfield, 39, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth and opiates).
Pamela Burdine, 57, was arrested Sept. 30 on a charge of possession of meth.
Quincy Smothers, 19, was arrested Sept. 30 on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Lydaro Hill was arrested Sept. 30 on a charge of violation of probation.
Rose Lawson, 25, was arrested Sept. 30 on a charge of possession of meth.
Beverly Trotta, 22, was arrested Sept. 30 on a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling.
Allen Carter, 54, was arrested Sept. 30 on a charge of burglary.
Cameron Scruggs, 20, was arrested Sept. 30 on a charge of possession with intent.
Jeremy Davis, 26, was arrested Sept. 30 on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent.
Robin Pettus, 32, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a charge of trafficking marijuana.
Willie Davis, 32, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a probation warrant for a possession of a controlled substance charge.
James Lennon, 36, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a charge of credit card fraud.
Lee Agee, 40, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on trafficking marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
Perry Willis, 51, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on probation violation, second offense DUI and suspended drivers license charges.
Ricky Griffin, 36, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a burglary of a dwelling charge and two counts of grand larceny.
Garnel Curley, 31, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on two counts of shoplifting and felony attempted burglary of a commercial building, illegal possession of a controlled substance and contempt charges.
Justin Long, 36, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a parole warrant for an uttering forgery charge.
Jessica Mizel, 25, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a burglary of an unoccupied building charge.
Clifton Hall, 62, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a charge of trafficking of a controlled substance.
Diane Robertson, 45, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a fraud charge.
Charles Oatis, 32, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance and attempted felony burglary of commercial building charges.
Darius Murrah, 37, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Antwanne Brazley, 18, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Eric Frank, 30, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, trespassing and receiving stolen property charges.
Terquarin Lewis, 24, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a charge of burglary of a residence.
Yolanda Green, 39, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a felony shoplifting charge.
John Parish, 36, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on probation violations for 3rd degree arson and taking away of a motor vehicle.
Robert Garrett Jr., 34, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Elizabeth Waln, 43, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a hit from the NCIC database, shoplifting and simple possession of a controlled substance.
Cody O’Neal, 25, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a probation violation, possession of stolen property, trespassing, possession of paraphernalia, driving under the influence and false ID information.
Shawn Joiner, 47, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on taking away of a motor vehicle and contempt of court charges.
Ryan Tusa, 27, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Cambre Walden, 30, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a charge of motor vehicle theft.
Perry Jordan, 36, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on aggravated assault and felony domestic violence charges.
Elizabeth Franklin, 34, aka Princess Diana Franklin, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on charges of shoplifting, grand larceny and contempt of court for failure to appear. She also is on a hold for a Mobile, Alabama, agency for outstanding warrants.
Bobby Reagan, 40, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a charge of dangerous drugs.
Angel Jones, 20, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a charge of sale of a controlled substance.
Timothy Hinton, 58, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a grand larceny charge.
Michael Petty, 31, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on burglary of a dwelling and burglary of a business charges.
Louis Smith III, 38, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a counterfeiting charge.
Gary Noble, 25, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Larry Skinner, 27, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a charge of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
Demi LaFleur, 21, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Eric Barnett, 31, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a probation violation and domestic simple assault charges.
Jessie Reyer, 28, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on transfer of a controlled substance and attempted grand larceny charges.
James Light, 29, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a charge of uttering forgery.
Brian Dace, 25, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on two counts of shoplifting, credit card fraud and grand larceny charges.
David Shaver, 33, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a bench warrant and a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Chad Pickens, 32, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.
Ashley Miller, 41, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a charge of receiving stolen property.