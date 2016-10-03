South Mississippi felony mugshots for Oct. 2, 2016

Harley Moore, 20, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on felony charges of malicious mischief and retaliation against a public servant and other charges including profanity in a public place, simple assault on a public servant and resisting or obstructing arrest.
Brandon Burchfield, 39, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth and opiates).
Christina Metcalf, 31, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphrenalia.
David Wayne June, 46, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Gautier Police Department on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Howard Hawkins, 56, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on probation violation and burglary by breaking an inner door of a dwelling after being lawfully in the house.
Jason Michel, 20, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, on a charge of attempt to commit an offense and a misdemeanor simple assault by physical menace to create fear.
Joshua Nicklas, 25, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and paraphrenalia.
Tiante Sharneka Sip, 22, was arrested Oct. 2, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on an NCIC hit.
