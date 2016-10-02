He demanded sex after he forced her into his vehicle, report says

A man allegedly kidnapped a Tulane University student early Sunday and demanded sex from her, according to a report.
The student was walking near Freret and Broadway streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when a silver vehicle approached her, WWL-TV reported, citing the Tulane Police Department. The driver approached the woman and told her that he had a gun before forcing her into his vehicle, according to the report.
While driving, the man allegedly demanded sex from the victim, saying he thought she was a prostitute, WWL reported. Police said the victim told the man she was not a prostitute and asked him to bring her back to campus.
The man then drove the victim to the 8200 block of Willow Street and let her out of the car, WWL reported. As she left the vehicle, police said the man slapped her on the buttocks and drove away.
For more details about the man who was driving the vehicle, visit The Advocate’s website.
Comments