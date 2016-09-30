Video shows vehicle burglaries at Lakeview

Ocean Springs Police are looking for suspects in connection with auto burglaries on September 28, 2016.
Ocean Springs Police

Crime

Suspect posts rap video critical of police

The suspect in an armed robbery of a BancorpSouth branch on Wednesday, July 27, 2018, posted a profanity-laced rap video critical of police to social media on July 16, prior to the robbery. Gulfport Police released the video. Viewers should use caution; profanity is used throughout the video.

Editor's Choice Videos