Video shows vehicle burglaries at Lakeview

Mercedes Williamson's mother and closest friend say the 17-year-old had a big heart and always knew that she wanted to be a woman. Williamson was killed by her boyfriend, Josh Vallum, he admitted in court.
Josh Vallum admits to killing his transgender girlfriend, 17-year-old Mercedes Williamson. But he and Jackson County District Attorney Tony Lawrence tell different stories about the motive behind the killing.
Gulfport Police Sgt. Damon McDaniel was in the area of a Wednesday morning armed robbery and arrested a man suspected of robbing the BancorpSouth branch on U.S. 49. McDaniel said it was his second robbery arrest in recent years.
The suspect in an armed robbery of a BancorpSouth branch on Wednesday, July 27, 2018, posted a profanity-laced rap video critical of police to social media on July 16, prior to the robbery. Gulfport Police released the video. Viewers should use caution; profanity is used throughout the video.