Man facing new charge, less time for emailing girl, 13, for sex

A man accused of trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl plans to plead guilty to a new charge that could reduce his number of years in prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged Gregory Dodd, 53, with using the internet to entice a child into sexual activity while believing she was under the age of 16. The new charge was filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday.
Dodd, through his attorney, has notified the court he plans to plead guilty, court records show. He was facing trial Oct. 11 on a similar charge punishable by 10 years to life in prison.
Dodd is the brother of serial killer and child molester Westley Dodd, who was put to death in 1993 in Washington State.
Federal agents arrested Gregory Dodd on April 15 at his home on Gary Street near Bel-Aire Elementary School.
His arrest came after an investigation of people using a website on nontraditional sex acts and fetishes, including incest, according to the affidavit of a Homeland Security Investigations agent.
Messages printed in court records show Dodd allegedly had discussed watching actual incest videos with a 13-year-old girl’s mother in February and told her he’d had sex with young girls while stationed in the Philippines for military service.
An affidavit says Dodd spoke with the mother via the Internet and later by telephone, and emailed the daughter March 17, saying, “Tell me what turns you on sexually. Do you like your mom watching you?”
No girl or mother involved
There was no 13-year-old girl and the mother was an undercover agent, according to prior court testimony. They existed only through fake email addresses.
The agent obtained Dodd’s phone number, which led to his arrest just before she and the “daughter” were to meet Dodd on 28th Street, where he was working at the time. Dodd wanted to meet the girl in public, with her wearing loose, revealing clothing, the affidavit said.
Dodd was denied bond, in part because he had “expressed urges” of a sexual nature involving his grandchildren, according to testimony.
His arrest raised concerns of longtime neighbors who told the Sun Herald they were aware of his brother’s scandal. Westley Dodd kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed three boys in 1989. He later confessed after he was caught trying to kidnap another boy.
Westley Dodd has been called "one of the most evil killers in history.” Several books have been written about him. He chose his execution to be by hanging. His was the nation’s first legal hanging since 1965.
