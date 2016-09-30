Man who repaid Good Samaritans with gunfire gets 20-year term

A man who fired shots at a couple who had tried to help him as he stumbled — intoxicated — across a busy road has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The prison term of Jonathan Edward Williams, 35, of Pascagoula will be followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.
Judge Dale Harkey sentenced Williams on Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court. Harkey also fined Williams $2,000.
Ocean Springs police had arrested Williams on May 15 after a man reported he and his wife saw a man stumbling across U.S. 90 at Deana Road. The man told police he had made a U-Turn to help the man, who pulled out two guns and fired shots at him and his wife.
A bullet struck the vehicle, but no one was injured.
“People deserve to be able to work and live in a safe community, and this defendant created a dangerous situation in the middle of a highly traveled road in Ocean Springs,” District Attorney Tony Lawrence said.
“I am thankful that no one was injured and hope that this sentence serves as (a) deterrent to others who are thinking of endangering the lives of innocent people.”
Assistant District Attorney Bill Barrett prosecuted the case.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
