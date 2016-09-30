Man first sought on abuse charge admits he’s a drug dealer

A man said to have told a woman, ‘I will kill you if you call the police’ has pleaded guilty in federal court to a cocaine distribution charge.
Brian Kenneth Evans, 35, faces up to 20 years in prison on a guilty plea given this week before U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden.
Evans was sought on a domestic assault charge after police were called to Ponderosa Drive in Gulfport on April 16. Police responding to an 11:47 p.m. complaint found an injured woman who said Evans had assaulted her, threatened her at gunpoint and fled, a court document said. Her injuries were not life-threatening.
Police arrested Evans in a traffic stop about nine minutes later.
Police found him driving a Mercury Grand Marquis with an Alabama license tag. They searched the vehicle and found 108 grams of cocaine, 97 doses of Ecstasy, an assault rifle, two pistols and a revolver, a court document said. The revolver had been reported stolen in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Evans also allegedly had a small amount of cocaine and marijuana in his pants pocket.
A federal indictment filed May 3 charged Evans with one count each of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, meth and MDMA, also known as Ecstasy; possession of a firearm in relation to a drug-trafficking crime; and receipt/possession or disposal of stolen firearms.
All charges except for the cocaine distribution will likely be dismissed as part of his plea bargain.
Evans is held for sentencing on a court calendar that starts Dec. 20.
Meanwhile, he’s pleaded not guilty in city court to misdemeanor charges of simple domestic assault and two counts of drug possession, the jail docket shows. Evans also had been arrested on state felony drug charges; those have been dismissed as part of his prosecution in federal court.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
