South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sept. 29, 2016.

James Lennon, 36, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a charge of credit card fraud.
William Landreth, 34, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Charles Oatis, 32, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance and attempted felony burglary of commercial building charges.
Antwanne Brazley, 18, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Clifton Hall, 62, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a charge of trafficking of a controlled substance.
Darius Murrah, 37, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Diane Robertson, 45, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a fraud charge.
Eric Frank, 30, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, trespassing and receiving stolen property charges.
Garnel Curley, 31, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on two counts of shoplifting and felony attempted burglary of a commercial building, illegal possession of a controlled substance and contempt charges.
Jessica Mizel, 25, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a burglary of an unoccupied building charge.
Justin Long, 36, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a parole warrant for an uttering forgery charge.
Lee Agee, 40, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on trafficking marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges.
Paul Dauphin, 21, was arrested on Sept. 29, 2016, on a grand larceny charge.
Perry Willis, 51, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on probation violation, second offense DUI and suspended drivers license charges.
Ricky Griffin, 36, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a burglary of a dwelling charge and two counts of grand larceny.
Robin Pettus, 32, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a charge of trafficking marijuana.
Terrill Andrews, 36, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a hit from the National Crime Information Center database.
Thomas McCormick, 45, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a parole warrant for a possession with intent and domestic assault charge.
Willie Davis, 32, was arrested Sept. 29, 2016, on a probation warrant for a possession of a controlled substance charge.
