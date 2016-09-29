Gulfport man evades capture 5 months, then walks into police station

A man wanted on a murder charge who evaded Gulfport police for five months surrendered to authorities in Bossier City, Louisiana, on Thursday.
Jaquarius Jermon Shields, 20, is wanted in the April 9 shooting death of 27-year-old Dennis Bunch.
“He just came walking into the police department and turned himself in,” Bossier City police spokesman Mark Natale said.
Bunch was shot at Dolan Commons Apartments on 31st Street. Gulfport officers responded about 1:20 p.m. and found a man, later identified as Bunch, in the parking lot shot in the upper torso. He later died from his wounds.
Detectives later learned Shields and Bunch had been arguing in the parking lot. Shields took out an unknown caliber firearm and shot Bunch, then drove away, Gulfport police Sgt. Damon McDaniel said at the time.
For reasons unknown, Shields decided to surrender to Bossier City authorities just before 4 p.m. Thursday. He would not tell the officers how he got to Bossier City nor how long had been there, Natale said.
“We booked him in our city jail as a fugitive,” Natale said. “We’ll transfer him up to our parish jail, and he’ll have to go before a judge and decide whether to waive extradition.”
When contacted Thursday evening, McDaniel said he had not been informed of Shields’ surrender.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
Comments