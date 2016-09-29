Man who shared child pornography headed to prison

Poplarville resident Jeffrey A. Davis, 61, will spend five years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Davis pleaded guilty Friday in Circuit Court to one count of child exploitation, a news release from the Attorney General’s Office says.
In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Anthony A. Mozingo ordered that Davis spend five years under post-release supervision and register as a sex offender, according to the news release. He also was ordered to pay $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and $1,000 to the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.
Investigators with the attorney general’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested Davis in November 2014 at his home. The news release says the investigators learned Davis viewed and shared pornography through an online service.
Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn handled the case.
