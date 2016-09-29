Man says 3 intruders drew guns and took his pot

Police reported an unusual home invasion Thursday at Arlington Square Apartments.
A man was in his apartment smoking marijuana, he said, when three men entered about 9 a.m. through an unlocked door, each with a gun, police Sgt. Damon McDaniel said.
The man told police the intruders were wearing hooded shirts and demanded money. The apartment resident said they took his marijuana, money and cellphone, tied and gagged him and then left. Managing to free himself, the man told police he called family members for assistance.
The resident could not provide a detailed description of the intruders, who left in an unknown direction. Police said in a news release the intruders should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information can call the department at 868-5989 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or go to mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
