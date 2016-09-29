Man will spend life in prison for killing girlfriend’s son

A Biloxi man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s son has been sentenced to life in prison.
Harrison County Circuit Judge Chris Schmidt sentenced Rodise Jenkins on Wednesday for the Oct. 11, 2014, shooting death of Anthony Dewayne Wheaton, 26. A grand jury found Jenkins guilty of first-degree murder after a two-day trial.
Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker said several witnesses testified that Jenkins, 47, had an argument with his then-girlfriend, Hazel Turner, regarding phone calls from Jenkins’ ex-wife. Turner testified when her son arrived at the house later in the day, the couple got into a heated argument in the kitchen.
After the argument, Jenkins went out to his truck and got a .357 revolver. As he started up the porch to the house, he shot Wheaton repeatedly in the arm and chest, Turner said.
As 911 was being called, Jenkins came back inside, walked over to a prone Wheaton and fired two more shots into his head and chest.
Turner testified Jenkins then looked at her and said, “Now call 911.”
The state medical examiner testified the bullet wound to Wheaton’s head and the location of the bullet jacket on the floor beside him were consistent with Wheaton lying on the floor when the shot was fired.
Jenkins had argued he acted in self-defense.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments