Saucier man charged with operating a drug lab violates probation

A Saucier man originally charged with operating a clandestine lab was arrested Wednesday for probation violation.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Bobby Duane Reagan, 40.
Reagan was pulled over for a seat-belt violation, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
A wants and warrants check revealed Reagan had a felony warrant for probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Deputies took Reagan to the Harrison County jail, where he is being held awaiting extradition for the LDOC.
Reagan was arrested on probation violation, dangerous drugs and contempt of court charges.
