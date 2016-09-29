Moss Point business owner accused of tax evasion

The owner of a Moss Point construction company has been indicted on a felony charge of tax evasion.
A Jackson County grand jury indicted Gary Henry Hanning in August. He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is set for Nov. 2.
Hanning is accused of failing to pay the state $24,946 in taxes as president and owner of Gary Hanning Equipment & Construction. The taxes are owed, court records show, for a two-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2014, and ending Jan. 12, 2016.
Hanning’s attorney, Calvin Taylor, said he and his client are disputing the charge.
“We have a dispute on that issue on the correct amount of the tax and whether or not it was paid,” Taylor said.
The business is on Saracennia Road. According to the company’s website, it was founded in 1995 and deals in heavy construction. The annual revenues are between $1 million and $2.5 million, the website says.
Hanning is out of jail on $2,500 bond. He could not be reached for comment Thursday.
