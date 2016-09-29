South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sept. 28, 2016.

Elizabeth Franklin, 34, aka Princess Diana Franklin, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on charges of shoplifting, grand larceny and contempt of court for failure to appear. She also is on a hold for a Mobile, Alabama, agency for outstanding warrants.
Kristy Crosby, 35, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a charge of felony shoplifting.
Angel Jones, 20, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a charge of sale of a controlled substance.
Bobby Reagan, 40, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a charge of dangerous drugs.
Cambre Walden, 30, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a charge of motor vehicle theft.
Cody O’Neal, 25, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a probation violation, possession of stolen property, trespassing, possession of paraphernalia, driving under the influence and false ID information.
Elizabeth Waln, 43, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a hit from the NCIC database, shoplifting and simple possession of a controlled substance.
John Parish, 36, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on probation violations for 3rd degree arson and taking away of a motor vehicle.
Perry Jordan, 36, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on aggravated assault and felony domestic violence charges.
Ryan Tusa, 27, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Shawn Joiner, 47, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on taking away of a motor vehicle and contempt of court charges.
Terquarin Lewis, 24, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a charge of burglary of a residence.
Yolanda Green, 39, was arrested Sept. 28, 2016, on a felony shoplifting charge.
