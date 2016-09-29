Biloxi police stop burglary in progress

Two men were arrested Tuesday after Biloxi police say they were caught attempting to break into a construction trailer in the 100 block of Main Street.
Biloxi police Lt. Christopher DeBack said Garnel Linwood Curley and Charles Martel Oatis were arrested Tuesday after police saw them fleeing on foot after attempting to break into the construction trailer.
Both were apprehended a short time later, The Back said. Curley and Otis were arrested on a charge of attempted burglary of a commercial building.
Judge Albert Fountain set Curley’s bond at $50,000 and Oatis’ bond at $25,000.
