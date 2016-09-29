We can be royals — ‘Princess Diana’ arrested on shoplifting charge

There was nothing royal about the arrest of the Princess Diana Franklin of Mobile by Biloxi police on Wednesday. In fact the “people’s princess” turned out to be Elizabeth Dionne Franklin, 34, who is wanted in Mobile on a laundry list of charges including leaving the scene of a an accident.
The confusion started on Wednesday when Franklin was arrested along with Yolanda Renee Green, 39, and Kristy Michelle Crosby, 35, both of Pascagoula, were sought by Biloxi police after being accused of stealing from an Edgewater Mall department store.
A vehicle meeting the description that was given to police was stopped a few blocks away at the intersection of Pass Road and Eisenhower Drive.
Biloxi police Lt. Chris De Back said the occupants of the vehicle — Franklin, Green and Crosby — were found to be in possession of more than $1,000 of stolen merchandise.
They were arrested and each was charged with felony shoplifting and were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where Judge Albert Fountain gave them each a $25,000 bond.
Although Franklin told the arresting officers that her name was Princess Diana Franklin, 37, De Back said a retina scan at the jail matched with that of Elizabeth Dionne Franklin, who was actually 34 and was wanted in Baldwin County, Alabama, for a larceny charge as well as several other charges in Mobile.
De Back said Baldwin County and Mobile authorities were notified of Franklin’s arrest.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
