He was a police officer caught with child porn. Now he’s a free man.

A former public information officer at the Ocean Springs Police Department is out of prison after serving five years for downloading videos of children as young as 7 years old engaged in sex acts.
Steven Futral, now 50, was released from prison Aug. 29 and his attorney, Calvin Taylor, has since gone to court to ask a judge to disburse any of the $10,000 cash bond he had posted years ago to make bail to pay any remaining court fees and fines.
“He served his sentence,” Taylor said of his client’s release. “I hope the best for him.”
Jackson County sheriff’s investigators arrested Futral on June 7, 2010, on one count of possession of child pornography, or exploitation of a child, at his Ocean Springs home.
Investigators seized his personal and police laptops and sent them to a forensic expert to be examined for other possible illegal pornography.
He was arrested again July 11, 2010, on five additional exploitation charges after authorities found more child porn on his police laptop. He also was fired.
Futral admitted having at least four videos that appeared to feature the name Vicky.
One of the 24-minute video files shows the “early work” by a Vicky at the age of 7. A “string bikini” video is of an 11-year-old Vicky.
Two videos were named “Pedophilia, Parts 1 and 2,” and a fifth video features a 14-year-old boy performing sex acts.
In 2012, Futral pleaded guilty to five counts of exploitation of a child and was sentenced to 25 years, with five years to serve, day for day.
He also got credit for time served.
He remains on five years of post-release supervision.
Taylor said he did not know where Futral was living now.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
