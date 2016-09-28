Mother of burned toddler: ‘I prayed I could take his pain away’

Christina Moran is still haunted by a day in 2014 when her 16-month-month son was laying on her stomach at a hospital shaking and crying because of the second-, third- and fourth-degree burns her toddler had suffered on his body at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.
“When I met Ashton, I fell head over heels for him,” she said Wednesday prior to the sentencing of her former beau, Kenneth Ashton Preston, 25, of Biloxi. “I trusted him with my son.”
When she headed to work the morning of June 16, 2014, she said Preston asked her if he could care for her toddler while she at work, but when she returned, she said she learned her son had been immersed in such hot water that it burned his skin to the point of peeling. Some of the burns resulted in the child having to have skin graphs at a Jackson burn center, according to Assistant District Patti Simpson.
On Tuesday, Preston entered an Alford plea to felony child abuse in the case, meaning he did not admit guilt but accepted there was enough evidence to convict him of the crime. Judge Roger Clark imposed a stiffer sentence for Preston than he originally planned, he said, because, “I don’t know if there is any true remorse.”
The judge heard from Moran and several others, including Preston and Preston’s mother and stepfather, prior to sentencing him to 20 years in prison, with 10 1/2 years suspended and 9 1/2 years to serve along with five years of post-release supervision. In addition, the judge fined him $3,000 and ordered him to pay $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund.
For Moran, her son’s cries from that time still echo in her ears.
“To see a normally healthy, happy, vibrant baby in Children’s Hospital in Jackson, not being able to move because of the pain,” she said, “it crushed my heart. I prayed every single day I could take his pain away.”
Her son, she said, has suffered emotionally and physically from the crime.
“He only trusts my family,” she said. “He will only stay with me, my parents or my sister. He never wants to leave my side. If he doesn’t hear me for a long period of time in our house, he will have a severe panic attack and start screaming for me. He hyperventilates every morning before going to preschool. He doesn’t want to leave me.
“It is hard for me to leave him, knowing that something could possibly happen to him. How am I supposed to explain this to him when he gets older?” she said.
Preston later spoke and attempted to express remorse to the judge for what he’d done, but the judge wasn’t buying it. Preston said he hadn’t been the same since the “accident” happened. He repeatedly refers to the injuries as accidental but says he takes full responsibility for what happened.
“I never did anything to intentionally harm that child,” Preston said. “I love that child. I’m not a monster. I know it looks bad. It’s terrible, but I know I’m a good father. I didn’t do this intentionally.” Preston also said he had a bad prescription drug habit at the time and was making a lot of wrong decisions.
“I was supposed to take care of him,” he said. “I was supposed to keep him out of harm’s way. I wish there was something I could do. I know there is not.”
The judge also heard from Preston’s mother and stepfather, who said Preston was good father to his other child, even serving as a baseball and soccer coach for his son’s team. They said Preston would never harm a child intentionally and the case involving this child was no different.
Long Beach police began investigating the case after the toddler ended up at a hospital emergency room for treatment and medical personnel called in detectives to investigate.
Police said Preston caused the burns while the child was in his care at the boy’s mother’s home on 28th Street in Long Beach.
After the incident was reported, police arrested Preston at his home on Kirkwood Drive in Biloxi. The felony child abuse arrest was not a first for Preston.
On June 8, 2012, Biloxi police arrested Preston on a felony child abuse charge involving injuries to a different child. A Harrison grand jury, however, found insufficient evidence to indict him. The family of that child also attended Preston’s sentencing to show support for the burned child’s family.
