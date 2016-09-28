South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sept. 27, 2016.

Jessie Reyer, 28, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on transfer of a controlled substance and attempted grand larceny charges.
Timothy Hinton, 58, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a grand larceny charge.
David Shaver, 33, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a bench warrant and a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Demi LaFleur, 21, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Eric Barnett, 31, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a probation violation and domestic simple assault charges.
Gary Noble, 25, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a parole warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
James Light, 29, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a charge of uttering forgery.
Larry Skinner, 27, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a charge of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
Louis Smith III, 38, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on a counterfeiting charge.
Michael Petty, 31, was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, on burglary of a dwelling and burglary of a business charges.
Comments