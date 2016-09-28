Lucedale man fined $3,000 in marijuana conspiracy

A federal judge has fined a Lucedale man $3,000 and placed him on probation for four years for his role in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana in George County.
James Denson Tanner, 46, also has forfeited a sawed-off shotgun seized during the investigation, court records show. As part of his plea agreement, he will not be punished for having the 12-gauge shotgun, which had been modified to have a barrel less than 18 inches. His name and the weapon were not listed on the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
Tanner pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge involving possession with intent to distribute nearly 110 pounds of marijuana in George County on Oct. 1, 2014.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced Tanner on Tuesday.
Tanner had remained free on bond.
He was first indicted April 21, 2015, on a firearm charge. A new indictment filed May 3 added the drug charge.
He accepted a plea June 27.
