Gulfport woman sentenced for drug possession, embezzling $87,000

A Gulfport woman was sentenced this week for embezzling more than $87,000 from her employer and for drug possession, District Attorney Joel Smith said.
Gretchen Cumberland, 46, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but Judge Roger Clark suspended 12 of those years, leaving her to serve eight. She will also serve five years of post-release supervision and must repay $87,892.42 to Southern Recycling.
Cumberland had pleaded guilty and admitted that over several months she embezzled thousands of dollars as a cashier for Southern Recycling. The company became aware of the theft when management made an unscheduled accounting visit to the Gulfport location where Cumberland worked. They discovered her cash drawer was missing $7,000 and that the safe was short an additional $18,000, Smith said.
Gulfport police arrested Cumberland and found 67 Oxycodone pills in her purse without a prescription. Southern Recycling ultimately discovered Cumberland had embezzled more than $87,000, Smith said.
During the sentencing, Clark referenced the serious nature of both crimes, Smith said.
“Although it is highly unlikely that Ms. Cumberland will ever be able to fully repay Southern Recycling for what she has done, it is important that she be held accountable for her actions,” Assistant District Attorney Chris Carter said. “The number of Oxycodone pills found on her at the time of her arrest was also very concerning and deserving of serious consequences.”
