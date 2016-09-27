Dismembered body found near Slidell may have ties to Mississippi Coast

Authorities say a bludgeoned and dismembered body found two months ago in Louisiana may have ties to the Mississippi Coast.
Detectives are still struggling to identify a man found July 29 along U.S. 90 near the Rigolets in Louisiana, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said Tuesday.
After the body was found, authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying the victim, but no leads have been successful, Smith said. The man’s DNA — taken from his toenails — also failed to turn up in any local and national databases, he added.
Due to decomposition so extensive the man’s race couldn’t be determined when he was found, detectives believe that he was killed in a different location at least three days prior to being dumped along U.S. 90 between 10:30 p.m. on July 28 and 7 a.m. on July 29.
Evidence at the scene indicate the man had some “connections” to Biloxi or the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Smith said, though he refused to elaborate on what sort of evidence was found.
