Woman walks out of jail by trading places with inmate, sheriff says

A woman is sought after she switched places with another detainee who was being released from the Jackson County jail, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Tiffanie Ann Miller, 33, was being held on felony charges of shoplifting and neglect of a vulnerable adult.
Tenia Stork, 31, was being released from jail on a court order about 8 p.m. Monday. She had been held on a contempt charge, Ezell said.
A guard called Stork’s name and Miller answered, he said, and Miller changed into Storks’ street clothes and walked out.
Surveillance video shows the women had been sitting together and they appeared to be hug goodbye when Stork’s name was called for release, Ezell said.
Stork now faces a charge of aiding in the escape of a felon.
Miller faces an escape charge.
Ezell said Miller’s name has been listed as wanted on the National Crime Information Center computer database.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 228-769-3065 or 228-769-3063.
Jail procedures will be reviewed to see if changes should be made, he said.
