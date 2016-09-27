South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sept. 26, 2016.

Felicia Brister, 47, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on possession of stolen property, embezzlement, burglary of a dwelling and theft of a motor vehicle charges.
Brian Harris, 39, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on a probation violation charge.
Michael Shaffer, 34, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Aaron Lang, 35, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on a felony DUI charge.
Crystal Wilhite, 45, was arrested on possession of oxycodone, methamphetamine and uttering forgery charges.
Eddie Hartwell, 36, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent and trafficking of a controlled substance.
Frank Knight, 50, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance with intent and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charges.
Gretchen Cumberland, 47, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance and embezzlement charges.
Hector Sosa, 49, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on a hit from the NCIC database.
Holly Stark, 39, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Pruitt, 37, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on possession of a controlled substance and felony shoplifting charges.
Lola Paffe, 59, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on a charge of burglary of a shed or outbuilding.
Megan Amacker, 25, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Moten, 23, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Randall Williams, 40, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on vehicle theft and commercial burglary charges.
Robert McDowell, 25, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on a burglary of a business charge.
Wayne Henze, 31, was arrested Sept. 26, 2016, on two counts of credit card fraud and grand larceny charges.
