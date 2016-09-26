He left a woman on side of the road while fleeing cops, sheriff says

A man fleeing from deputies in a stolen car stopped to let a woman out of the vehicle and was later arrested when a tire blew out, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Daniel Paul Hartley, wanted on a home burglary charge, now faces charges of felony evasion and receiving stolen property.
Hartley, 36, of Lorraine Road in Gulfport, was held at the Harrison County jail on a $200,000 bond set by Judge Melvin Ray.
The car, a 2010 Subaru Impreza, had been reported stolen to the Gulfport Police Department, Peterson said.
The car was eastbound when deputies saw it about 10 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 10 at the 27 mile-marker, he said. Deputies were trying to stop the car 10 miles later when the driver exited I-10 at Lorraine Road.
Hartley let a woman out of the car and left her standing there, Peterson said, and he got back on I-10 and sped into Jackson County.
The car came to a stop on the Pascagoula River Bridge after a tire blew out.
Deputies picked up the female who’d been left stranded while others gave chase, the sheriff said.
The woman was not charged.
“She just wanted to be let out of the car,” Peterson said.
The woman told deputies she first saw Hartley in the car Friday night and again Saturday night when he had picked her up, he said. The woman said Hartley didn’t want to stop the car during the pursuit and told her it was a stolen vehicle.
Comments