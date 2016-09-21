Biloxi police want help finding suspect

Authorities are looking for Stephen Michael Mattox, 32, who is wanted on charges of credit card fraud and grand larceny after police say he stole a car.
Mattox is accused of stealing a vehicle from the 1800 block of Popp’s Ferry Road on Sept. 15. Police said Mattox then used the victim’s credit card for purchases at Wal-Mart.
An investigation revealed Charles Thomas Calton, 31, was with Mattox during the auto theft and Wal-Mart shopping trip, police said.
Police located and arrested Calton on Thursday at his Vancleave residence on charges of accessory to grand larceny and accessory to credit-card fraud, authorities said. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Calton’s bond at $25,000.
Police said they are still looking for Mattox, who has been staying in the Biloxi area.
The police are asking that anyone with information on his whereabouts or the crimes contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, or contact Mississippi Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
