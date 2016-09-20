Crime

September 20, 2016 2:58 PM

One arrested, one sought in home burglary

By Jeff Clark

Biloxi police have arrested a man in the Friday burglary of a residence, and authorities are still searching for a second person seen in video leaving the property.

Biloxi police Lt. Christopher De Back said Deandre Tyrone Jackson, 18, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of burglary. Judge Albert Fountain denied bond because Jackson was out on bond on a previous armed robbery charge.

The burglary was in the 1700 block of James Street about 6 p.m., De Back said. A witness said the burglars got into the home through a broken window. Several items were reported missing.

Surveillance footage was recovered from the property.

Jackson was identified through the video, De Back said. The video showed a second man leaving the property who has not yet been identified.

Anyone with any information can call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

