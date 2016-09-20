South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sept. 19, 2016.

Richard Lee, 37, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on a charge of exploitation of a child.
Annie Trybuski, 46, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Brandi Autry, 30, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Brandon Gibson, 25, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on a burglary charge.
Brianca Oatis, 21, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on charges of burglary, resisting or obstructing arrest, obstructing traffic, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while under the influence.
Casey Walker, 31, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on a third offense DUI charge.
David Snyder, 46, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on a charge of possession of methylphenidate.
Edward Steele, 46, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on a probation warrant charge.
James Shipp, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
Kevin Trybulski, 46, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and switched license plate charges.
Liam Scarborough, 19, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on a grand larceny charge.
Linda Boone, 49, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on a NCIC hit.
Misty Bourdreaux, 36, was arrested on third offense DUI and petit larceny charges.
Roberta Anderson, 56, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on an embezzlement charge.
Tarsha Bridges, 44, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on an embezzlement charge.
Tyrone Edwards, 31, was arrested Sept. 19, 2016, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
