She turned her back for an instant and now police are involved

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a purse out of a woman’s shopping cart around 7:15 p.m. Saturday at CVS Pharmacy on U.S. 90.
The freckle-faced man believed to have taken the purse was clean shaven, wearing dark jeans, a blue T-shirt, a navy blue ball cap and black tennis shoes. Police said he possibly had tattoos on his arms. Police said he left CVS in a four-door, white vehicle with a Louisiana license plate. Witnesses wrote down a partial plate number: “ZT.”
As the holidays approach, the Ocean Springs Police Department is reminding shoppers to be aware of their surroundings
A department news release said, “Do not leave personal items unattended in shopping carts, even for a second, (because) that is all it takes for someone to grab the item and leave with it.”
Anyone with information about the crime, or the identity of the suspect in the picture, is asked to contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
