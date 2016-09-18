Texas man killed in two-vehicle wreck in Jackson County

A Houston man died in Jackson County overnight after his Chevy Corvette was hit from behind.
Jackson County deputy coroner Jason Moody said Lucky Everett, 74, of Houston, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is pending.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said troopers were called out just after 3 a.m. to the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the Vancleave exit because of a two-vehicle wreck.
A 2000 Chevrolet Corvette, westbound in the left lane, was hit from behind by a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Julio Cesar Chavez Gamino. Both vehicles left the roadway on the north side and hit the treeline.
Gamino, 23, of Irvington, Alabama, was booked into the Jackson County jail Sunday on a felony charge of DUI causing death. Elkins said the results of blood alcohol tests are pending.
Comments