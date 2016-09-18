South Mississippi felony mugshots for Sept. 17, 2016
Angelo Demetrius Harris, 36, was arrested Sept. 17, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for sale of cocaine or heroin.
Cutina Lakeyba Burnes, 33, was arrested Sept. 17, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on a felony charge of credit card use of more than $250 with intent to defraud and a misdemeanor of expired license tag.
Gaynell Ann Bowers, 43, was arrested Sept. 17, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance intent to sell and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jacqueline Ann Casey, 51, was arrested Sept. 17, 2016, by Gulfport Police on probation warrant for felony shoplifting.
Miguel Angel Ruiz Rodriquez, 33, was arrested Sept. 17, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on a felony charge of malicious mischief (over $1,000).
Raymond Dean Reece, 28, was arrested Sept. 17, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Rickey Donnell Marion Sr., 59, was arrested Sept. 17, 2016, by Moss Point Police on two counts of transfer of a controlled substance.
