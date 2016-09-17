Paternity test leads to statutory rape charge in Hancock County

Hancock County deputies arrested a Bay St. Louis man last week after a paternity test indicated he had fathered a child with a girl who was 15 years old at the time.
Sheriff’s Investigator Gary Hudgens said Tuesday that Tyrone Moore, 41, was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of statutory rape.
Hudgens said the case began in January. Hudgens was a Bay St. Louis police detective at the time.
“We had received a report about a possible sexual assault on a then-15-year-old girl,” he said. “The girl was pregnant and it was believed that Moore was the father. Once the child was born, a paternity test showed that Mr. Moore was indeed the father.”
Hudgens said Moore and the girl were neighbors.
Hudgens has since moved to the sheriff’s office, which decided to assist Bay police and take up the case, he said.
After receiving the paternity test results, deputies obtained a warrant for Moore’s arrest, Hudgens said.
Moore was booked at the Hancock County Jail and later posted a $25,000 bond.
