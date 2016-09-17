Police say pool day turns destructive at Biloxi clubhouse

Biloxi police need the public’s help to identify a man and a woman who were at the pool area of a clubhouse on the 900 block of Greystone Drive.
Police said the man and woman were the pool on Thursday were captured on surveillance cameras. When the woman left the area, police said the man entered the clubhouse through an unlocked bathroom door and caused damage inside of the clubhouse.
Police said the man may have left the area on foot.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the man or woman should contact the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 435-6112 or the Biloxi Biloxi Police Department at 392-0641.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments