A Biloxi man with no criminal record gave a reason for his crime spree

A Biloxi man will serve 10 years in prison after he admitted robbing a woman in a mall parking garage, then holding up a Subway immediately afterward — all with a gun stolen during another armed robbery, authorities say.
He had no prior criminal history, but said he had been laid off from work and needed to provide for his family, District Attorney Joel Smith said in a news release.
Markeith Martin, 25, pleaded guilty this week to two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a stolen gun. Circuit Court Judge Chris Schmidt sentenced him Friday to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.
The crime spree happened March 30, 2015, when Martin approached a woman in the Edgewater Mall parking garage, held a gun to her side, and demanded money, Smith said. When she said she didn’t have any cash, he ripped a gold necklace from her neck.
“From there, Martin drove down the beach to a Subway restaurant, where he held a store employee at gunpoint and took money from the cash register,” said Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case.
A car linked to Martin was caught on surveillance video leaving the parking garage seconds after the first robbery as well as Subway’s surveillance video.
Both victims gave descriptions that matched Martin, Smith said.
Biloxi police were able to find Martin by tracking down the car involved. The necklace was found in the car and the gun at Martin’s residence.
The gun was reported stolen in a separate armed robbery in Gulfport. Two weeks after that robbery, Smith said, Martin pawned the gun and police were able to link it to him.
Martin confessed to both robberies.
Comments