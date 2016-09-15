He called 911 to report suicide attempt; evidence told different story

A shooting reported as an attempted suicide Wednesday night has led to one man’s death and another man’s arrest on a manslaughter charge, Police Chief Wayne Payne said.
Michael Allen Pittman, 33, called 911 to report Rondal Butler, 36, had shot himself in an attempt to take his own life, Payne said.
Police responded to Timber Grove apartments on Automall Parkway at 11:40 p.m. D’Iberville Fire Department personnel and the American Medical Response ambulance service also arrived.
First-responders found Butler suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, Payne said. Butler was taken to Merit Health Hospital in Biloxi, where he died.
“Probable cause for arrest was based on interviews and physical evidence recovered during the investigation, which did not support how the shooting was originally reported to police,” Payne said.
Police arrested Pittman on Thursday morning. He was booked at the Harrison County jail and held on a $500,000 bond set by Judge Albert Fountain.
