Teen with Asperger Syndrome disappeared in Wiggins. He left home with his Bible.

A 16-year-old student with Asperger Syndrome has disappeared, last seen wearing his school uniform and carrying his Bible.
The Stone County Sheriff's Department reported Logan Ellis Asproudis as missing on Friday.
"He's going to carry his Bible wherever he goes," Sheriff's Capt. Ray Boggs said.
Asproudis also has hyper-religiosity, a disorder in which a person has intense religious beliefs that can interfere with social functioning, Boggs said.
"He's not a bad kid," Boggs said, "although he was sent home from school once because he didn't want to do his work. He wanted to preach the gospel. He's not the type of kid who gets in trouble."
Logan does not have a cellphone, he said.
The teen lives on Wiggins Road with his mother, who reported he walked away from home about 1 p.m. Thursday.
He was wearing his school uniform — a royal blue polo shirt, tan khaki pants and a blue Tom Cat hoodie.
His father lives in Gautier, but his father has not heard from him, Boggs said.
Boggs said police are checking churches and vacant buildings and other places throughout the community.
Anyone who sees Logan is asked to call the Stone County Sheriff's Department at 601-928-3191 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
