Wiggins attorney surrenders license to practice law

Longtime Wiggins attorney Jack Parsons has surrendered his license to practice law.
The Mississippi Supreme Court this week accepted his resignation, an order from the court shows. The Mississippi Bar Association filed a formal complaint against Parsons in February 2014 for filing a frivolous garnishment, the order says.
In February 2016, a complaint tribunal recommended Parsons be suspended for one year. Parsons appealed the tribunal’s decision to the Supreme Court, the order says, then in June 2016 notified the court he intended to resign.
“Two disciplinary matters are currently pending against Parsons,” the order says. “He has indicated that he has no desire to defend the disciplinary matters.”
The Supreme Court accepted his resignation, saying it is “tantamount to proof of guilt on the matter charged.” Parsons is barred from seeking reinstatement. He also must submit proof to the court that he has notified clients and any affected courts of his resignation.
Parsons had been disbarred in 1996 after being convicted in a money laundering scheme. He was reinstated as an attorney in 2000. At the time, he was 70 years old.
