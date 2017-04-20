1 of 2 teens reported missing escaped Youth Court; official injured

The Stone County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two teen boys in unrelated incidents. One of the boys injured Chief Deputy Phyllis Olds as he escaped from Youth Court, sheriff’s Capt. Ray Boggs said Thursday.
Eli Marrero, 16, of Wiggins, may have taken off with his girlfriend, who had a car waiting outside Youth Court, Boggs said.
Both are believed to be in Saucier.
The second teen, Jarrod Joseph Delancey, 15, of Perkinston, was last seen at his home about 11 p.m. Wednesday. His grandparents woke up and he was gone, Boggs said.
Jarrod is about 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, and has black hair.
If you see either of them, call Boggs at 601-928-7251.
They’re not the only teenagers reported missing in Stone County this week. Jade Head, 17, was found safe and held by the state Department of Human Services until her father could retrieve her, Boggs said.
