Stone County

April 19, 2017 11:58 AM

Missing Stone County teen being returned to her father, detective says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Stone County

A teenager who disappeared on Friday has been found and was being reunited with her father on Wednesday.

Jade Head, 17, had been living in Purvis with her grandmother, Sheriff’s Capt. Ray Boggs said. Her father, who was living in Louisiana, had just moved to Stone County and had moved his daughter in with him.

Head ran away the same day her father was to enroll her in school, Boggs said.

“They live in a rural area so the girl didn’t just walk off unless she’s a very brave girl,” he said.

The father had raised concerns that Head had run away with her boyfriend. Investigators interviewed the boyfriend, and he was being watched; he did not take her from the home, Boggs said.

Investigators found her safe and she was being held by the Department of Human Services until her father could take her home, Boggs said Tuesday.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck

Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck 1:13

Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck
Questions remain in Stone County 1:58

Questions remain in Stone County
Stone County citizens gather for healing prayer 1:29

Stone County citizens gather for healing prayer

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos