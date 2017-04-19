Missing Stone County teen being returned to her father, detective says

A teenager who disappeared on Friday has been found and was being reunited with her father on Wednesday.
Jade Head, 17, had been living in Purvis with her grandmother, Sheriff’s Capt. Ray Boggs said. Her father, who was living in Louisiana, had just moved to Stone County and had moved his daughter in with him.
Head ran away the same day her father was to enroll her in school, Boggs said.
“They live in a rural area so the girl didn’t just walk off unless she’s a very brave girl,” he said.
The father had raised concerns that Head had run away with her boyfriend. Investigators interviewed the boyfriend, and he was being watched; he did not take her from the home, Boggs said.
Investigators found her safe and she was being held by the Department of Human Services until her father could take her home, Boggs said Tuesday.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
