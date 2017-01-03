Former Wiggins city employee killed in single-vehicle accident

A Wiggins man was killed Friday after his vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry said Mike Gill, 61, died from injuries sustained in the accident, which happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 30. The accident happened on South McGregor Street just off Central Avenue in Wiggins.
Flurry said in a press release that witnesses claim that Gill was traveling north on Highway 26 when his vehicle swerved off the road once before leaving a second time and hitting the tree.
Gill, a retired employee with the Wiggins Water Department, died at Stone County Hospital.
Wiggins City Clerk Johnette Cook said Gill had worked for the city for more than 15 years.
Gill is survived by his son, Jeffrey Gill of Wiggins; his daughter, Deidra (DeeDee) Gill of Wiggins; his mother, Earline Counts of Wiggins; his sister, Theresa (Larry) Burge of Lumberton; his brothers, James “Jimmy” Gill of Wiggins, Richard (Stephanie) Stringer of Wiggins, Billy (Tammy) Denson of Pensacola and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial for Gill was held Tuesday.
In an unrelated incident, Flurry said a man found dead in his pickup on the morning of New Year’s Eve died of natural causes.
Robert Lee Sweeny, 66, of Perkinston, died of natural causes Dec. 31 during a hunting trip with his son. Flurry said Sweeny had killed a deer and had called his son to help him retrieve the deer. Sweeny was found dead in his truck.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments