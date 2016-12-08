Perkinston Campus Festival of Lights kicks off Friday night

To go along with cooler temperatures dropping into the mid-30s this weekend, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Perkinston Campus will kick off its annual Festival of the Lights on Friday.
The festival will begin 5 p.m. Friday. It will feature a silent auction, art shows, a children’s Santa Chase, pictures with Santa, horse and buggy rides, musical entertainment, and games and rides.
New this year, the Santa Chase, is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The chase will begin at 5:30 at the William H. Lott Learning Resource Center and will end at the Children’s Village in the college gymnasium. Children may come dressed in Christmas attire including silly socks, reindeer antlers, tutus, etc. Each runner will receive a jingle bell necklace, and the first 40 registrants will receive a free T-shirt. Registration begins at 5.
The silent auction and parade line-up will begin at 5, followed by the arrival of Santa and the lighting of the Bell Tower.
Not long afterward, the Stone County High School, Perkinston and Jefferson Davis Campus choirs will perform at Dees Hall Balconey. After the MGCCC Jazz Band performs, there will be a reading of the Christmas Story.
