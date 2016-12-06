Wiggins police want Grinch who vandalized Christmas decorations

In a sad Christmas tale that’s straight out of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Wiggins police are searching for those they say vandalized and damaged several holiday decorations on Friday night in Blaylock Park.
A post made on the Wiggins Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday said some of the decorations had been destroyed. Pictures showed several wooden carolers knocked down, light displays disturbed and light bulbs broken.
Lt. Roger Freeman said no arrest had been made as of Tuesday morning.
“Right now, we are going through about 48 hours worth of videotape from six different angles trying to determine what happened,” Freeman said.
Blaylock Park is a city-operated park at the foot of Pine Hill, the site for the Pine Hill Festival and other community events.
If you have any information regarding the decorations, call Wiggins police at 601-928-5444.
