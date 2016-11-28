Firefighter injured in Stone County woods fire

A firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation Monday afternoon at a woods fire on Stump Texas Road.
Firefighters were called to a woods fire Monday afternoon shortly after putting out a small grass fire on King Bee Road, said Stone County Fire Coordinator Lynn Rawls.
The firefighter received emergency medical attention at the scene, Rawls said.
The firefighter’s condition later Monday wasn’t immediately available.
Stone County is under a burn ban because of drought conditions.
The cause of both fires were under investigation.
