Stone Middle School locked down briefly after shot fired nearby

A lock down at Stone Middle School should be lifting because the Police Department has caught both suspects in a nearby fight that involved a gun.
Deputy Chief Jeff Thomas said the school was locked down as a precaution after two men got into a fight on Auburn Street and one of them allegedly fired a hand gun.
Thomas said one suspect was caught at the scene, while a second one ran away. He said the gun was recovered, too.
Police later found Darius Young, age unknown, in an empty building at least two miles from the school, Thomas said. He said Young is currently on probation but will be charged.
He did not yet have a name on the first suspect.
The Sun Herald will update this story when more information is available.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
